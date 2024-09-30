CDPQ Increases Its Stake In Saputo Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CDPQ, a global group, today announced an additional investment of approximately $378 million in Saputo (TSE: SAP), a world leader in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of dairy products.

CDPQ's stake in the company now totals approximatively 4.5%, following the of 13.5 million shares at a price of $27.96 per share. CDPQ's first stake in Saputo dates back to 1997.

Founded in Montréal in 1954, Saputo is now one of the top ten dairy processors in the world. The Québec company produces and distributes a wide range of dairy products in Canada, Australia and Argentina, among other countries. Saputo is also one of the three largest cheese manufacturers in the United States, and the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads in the United Kingdom.

"CDPQ is proud to continue supporting Saputo, a leading Québec company, by increasing its stake in this world leader in dairy processing," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ. "We've been a shareholder of the company for nearly 30 years, and this investment aligns with our strategy to foster the emergence of North American and international champions while generating benefits for Québec."

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, CDPQ works alongside its partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As of June 30, 2024, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD

452

billion. For more information about CDPQ, visit cdpq , consult our LinkedIn

or Instagram

pages, or follow us on X .

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.



For more information

MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM

+ 1 514 847-5493

[email protected]

SOURCE CDPQ

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED