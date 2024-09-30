Myanmar transfers 313 Chinese nationals suspected in cross-border telecom fraud

(MENAFN) On Monday, China’s Ministry of Public Security announced the transfer of 313 Chinese nationals suspected of engaging in cross-border fraud from Myanmar to China. This significant operation was the result of collaborative efforts between Chinese and Myanmar law enforcement agencies, aimed specifically at combating the rampant issue of telecom and fraud originating from northern Myanmar. The operation underscores a growing concern over cross-border criminal activities that have been affecting citizens in both countries.



The ministry reported that a total of 870 individuals linked to these telecom fraud activities were arrested during this crackdown, which included 313 Chinese nationals and 557 Myanmar nationals. This marks a continued commitment from both nations to address the pervasive problem of telecom fraud, which has increasingly become a major challenge for law enforcement agencies. The joint operation highlights the effectiveness of international cooperation in tackling transnational crime, particularly in regions where such activities are prevalent.



In March, Chinese and Myanmar authorities had previously conducted their first joint law enforcement operation in the Muse region of Myanmar, resulting in the arrest of over 800 suspects involved in similar telecom fraud schemes. The collaboration between the two nations is expected to deepen, with plans to conduct regular joint operations in the future to better address telecom and online fraud incidents involving Chinese citizens in northern Myanmar.



Furthermore, the ministry noted that since July 2023, Myanmar has handed over a total of 49,000 criminal suspects related to telecom and internet fraud to Chinese authorities. This statistic emphasizes the scale of the problem and the ongoing commitment of both countries to work together to ensure that justice is served and that such fraudulent activities are curbed. The initiative reflects a broader trend of increasing international cooperation to combat organized crime that transcends national borders.

