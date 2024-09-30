Khoshnood Attorney Showcases Comprehensive Domain Name Sales, Transfer & Escrow Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / --



Khoshnood Attorney , a premier law firm specializing in domain name law, proudly announces its comprehensive services for domain name sales, transfers, and escrow. Recognizing the unique needs of domain name owners and internet businesses, Khoshnood Attorney offers specialized support designed to navigate the complexities of domain transactions with precision and security.



Traditional escrow services often fall short when dealing with the intricate nature of domain name transactions. Khoshnood Attorney bridges this gap by providing a full spectrum of legal services, including negotiating terms, drafting contracts, managing fund transfers, and ensuring secure domain transfers from seller to buyer.



Khoshnood Attorney also offers additional services such as managing DNS settings and holding domain names in secure accounts, further enhancing the security and efficiency of the transaction process.



Khoshnood Attorney has a proven track record in representing some of the largest domain name owners globally, negotiating multimillion-dollar deals, and managing over $100 million in transactions for both buyers and sellers. The firm has handled numerous domain disputes involving multinational corporations and governments worldwide, bringing a wealth of experience to every transaction.



The firm regularly assists clients with various domain name agreements, including:

.Purchase and Sale Agreements

.Portfolio Sales

.Revenue Sharing Agreements

.Rental Agreements

.SEO Agreements

.Releases

.Transfers

.Assignments

.Development Contracts

.Escrow Agreements

.Lease Agreements

.Monetization Contracts

.Portfolio Purchases

.Website Joint Venture Development

.Waivers



Khoshnood Attorney's team of experienced attorneys provides tailored legal services to ensure a smooth and secure domain transaction process. Clients benefit from:

.Customized Sale and Escrow Agreements

.Secure funds handling in a regulated Attorney Trust Account

.Guidance through the entire domain transfer process

.Responsive support via phone, text, or email

.Competitive escrow fees included in the legal services



In addition to domain name sales, transfers, and escrow solutions, Khoshnood Attorney offers a comprehensive range of legal services related to domain names. These services are designed to protect online assets and manage transactions with the highest level of expertise.



For more information about Khoshnood Attorney's comprehensive domain name services or to schedule a consultation, visit / .



About Khoshnood Attorney

Founded by Daniel Khoshnood, Khoshnood Attorney is an expert law firm specializing in all facets of domain name law. The firm represents domain name and trademark owners in disputes, transactions, and provides expert consulting services. Khoshnood Attorney offers support in registering, buying, and selling domains, and managing valuable domain portfolios with the utmost professionalism and expertise.



Daniel Khoshnood

...rney





Donald Harper

Press United

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.