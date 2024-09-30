Viet Nam Inaugurates Center For The Fourth Industrial Revolution During Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, a leading center for economic, technological, and scientific development and international gateway of Viet Nam, recently hosted the 5th Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF 2024) from September 24-27.

The Forum focused on "Industrial Transformation: A New Growth Driver for Sustainable Development in Ho Chi Minh City" and culminated with the inauguration of the Center for the Fourth Industrial (C4IR) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh engages in dialogue with ministries and delegates attending HEF 2024.

The event welcomed nearly 1,500 delegates, including Viet Nam's

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, government representatives, local leaders, international organizations, experts, and businesses from countries, such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and across Europe.

During the Policy Dialogue, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized "The industrial transformation in Ho Chi Minh City must be comprehensive, tied closely to the ambition of building a smart city with smart governance. Thus, The City will need to have special independent policies to accelerate industrial transformation."

Ho Chi Minh City has already implemented strategies focused on the green economy, digital transformation for businesses, and favorable policies for startups and innovation. City leaders announced their commitment to further accelerate efforts in twin transformation (green hand in hand with digital) and expanding cooperation with international organizations, such as the World Bank and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center Network of the World Economic Forum. A key focus will be establishing a modern civil service system with incentives to enhance policy implementation.

The inauguration of C4IR marks a significant milestone in the cooperation between the Vietnamese government and the World Economic Forum period 2023-2026. As the second C4IR in Southeast Asia and the 19th globally, C4IR Ho Chi Minh City will serve as a key hub for the WEF, connecting Viet Nam with global experts to drive industrial transformation.

After five editions of the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum, The City is ready to shape the Forum into an independent organization that will support the City's socio-economic development goals. HEF 2024 followed the 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (September 23-24), themed "Industrial Transformation: Experiences and Priorities in Development Cooperation," aimed to strengthen cooperative relationships between Ho Chi Minh City and its sister cities worldwide, while promoting Vietnamese culture and people.

