One Russian Missile Carrier Ship Remains On Duty In Black Sea
Date
9/30/2024 1:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A single enemy ship, carrying Kalibr missiles, continues its combat duty in the Black Sea.
This was reported in the operational update of the Ukrainian Navy as of 6:00. on September 30, 2024, on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"In the Black Sea, one enemy ship, which is a carrier of 'Kalibr' cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles, is on duty; no enemy ships are present in the Sea of Azov," the post reads.
Additionally, the Navy reports that in the Mediterranean Sea, one enemy ship, capable of carrying up to 16 Kalibr cruise missiles, is also on duty.
Read also: Kyiv under massive drone attack
, air defenses activated
Furthermore, over the past day, in Russia's interest, passage through the Kerch Strait was made by three vessels entering the Black Sea, continuing toward the Bosporus Strait, and 10 vessels entering the Sea of Azov, two of which came from the Bosporus Strait.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to a journalistic investigation, Russian ships are "systematically spying" on critical infrastructure in the Baltic and North Seas.
MENAFN30092024000193011044ID1108728010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.