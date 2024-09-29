Zelensky's U.S. Visit Challenging Yet Successful President's Office Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak says President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the USA was challenging, yet crucial and successful.

Yermak emphasized this on the air of the national telethon on Sunday, Ukrinform reports citing the Office press service.

"The meetings with our partners were very substantive. They show that today, support for Ukraine is strong and ongoing. Moreover, the President and the entire team continue to work with countries that are still neutral," he noted.

The head of the Office recalled that Ukraine had drafted the Victory Plan precisely in order to create preconditions for the practical implementation of the Peace Formula put forward by President Zelensky. Therefore, presenting the plan to President Biden and his administration was a crucial part of the visit.

"Our partners received this Plan with great attention and interest, understanding its necessity. Very soon, another meeting between our leaders will take place to discuss the next steps regarding this Plan. The teams have already begun working on it," Yermak said.

The Victory Plan was also presented in Congress, the main legislative body in the USA, which directly votes on support packages for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky also pitched it to both presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Separately, the head of state spoke about the Victory Plan with the G7 leaders, because Ukraine will work for its implementation with all allies.

"We returned to Ukraine with the feeling that our partners' support for our country is at a very high level," concluded Yermak.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is now more inclined to believe in a positive solution to the issue of Ukraine receiving permission from Western allies to launch deep strikes on military targets inside Russia using weapons supplied by the West.