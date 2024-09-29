JAF Says Grad Missile Fired From Southern Lebanon Falls On Al-Muwaqqar, Reports No Injuries, Damages

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Grad missile landed on Saturday evening in an uninhabited desert area in Al-Muwaqqar in southeast Amman, according to the General Command of the Jordan - Arab (JAF).

A JAF source said in a statement late on Saturday that the missile was fired from southern Lebanon and had caused no casualties or material damage, noting that specialised teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

The source said that Jordan's air defence systems are "fully prepared to respond to any missile or drone activity attempting to infiltrate the Kingdom's airspace."

The statement urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumours that could cause panic or chaos, reiterating the army's preparedness to protect the Kingdom's borders from any threats to its security and stability.