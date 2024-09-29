Bangladesh Records Highest Daily Dengue Cases

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

DHAKA: A total of 1,221 people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours on Sunday, the highest number in a single day so far this year, according to the of Health.

In the same period, eight people died due to the mosquito-borne disease, raising the death toll to 158 so far this year.

With the fresh infections, the number of dengue cases surged to 29,786 in Bangladesh, the ministry said.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation for mosquito-borne diseases.