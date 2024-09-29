Subsea 7 S.A.: Notification Of Trade By Primary Insider

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Subsea 7 S.A. has received notification of transaction(s) in its shares by a primary insider. Please see the attached form for details. This information is pursuant to the EU Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

