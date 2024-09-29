Sustainability Forum Middle East Announces ASRY as a Forum Partner for its Upcoming Third Edition in January 2025

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Manama – September 28, 2024 - Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced the Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition being held on January 28-29, 2025 in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Forum, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, will focus on "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience."



ASRY, which joins the Forum as a partner for the second year, will continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the Forum’s work of promoting action across sectors to advance regional decarbonization. ASRY, which is a regional leader in shipbuilding and repair, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through significant investments in environmentally responsible operations and innovations, and at the heart of its transformation strategy is a strong emphasis on embedding environmental standards within the maritime industry to accelerate the transition toward net zero.



Senior representatives from ASRY will join more than 400 expected attendees at the Forum in January 2025 to engage in dialogue and exchange on ways to accelerate decarbonisation. Expected to attend are a diverse group of senior regional business leaders from across sectors as well as regional and international specialists in sustainability and climate. Together, they will examine national and regional net-zero commitments and the critical role of the private sector in achieving them.



Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ahmed AlAbri, Chief Executive Officer of ASRY, said, “We are proud to continue our partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East. Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in the steps we are taking to reduce emissions and adopt greener practices across our operations. This Forum allows us to collaborate with industry peers and contribute to the region’s journey towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future."



Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We are delighted to have ASRY on board as a Forum Partner once again. Their leadership and commitment to integrating sustainability within the maritime industry is essential as we work towards mobilizing the region for climate action. ASRY’s active participation in the Forum underscores the importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing complex challenges and seizing on opportunities as we transition to more efficient, green, and sustainable operations across industries.”



The Forum will soon announce its 2025 agenda covering a range of topics central to driving the region’s net-zero journey from financing to policy development and regulations, to strategies for innovation, technology advancements, and more. The Forum will again feature a number of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and practical hands-on learning workshops over the two-day period, all designed to raise awareness, drive collaboration, and mobilise action and investment to achieve regional climate and energy resilience.





