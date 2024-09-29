Ajax secures decisive 4-0 victory over Besiktas in UEFA Europa League opener

(MENAFN) In a commanding performance, Dutch giants Ajax secured a decisive 4-0 victory over Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas in their opening match of the Europa League on Thursday. The match took place at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff ArenA, where Ajax showcased their dominance from the outset.



Ajax midfielder Kian Fitz-Jim opened the scoring with a well-placed low shot from close range in the 31st minute, giving the hosts an early lead. Besiktas had a chance to respond shortly after, with midfielder Moatasem Al-Musrati unleashing a long-range effort that narrowly missed the target, going just inches over the bar in the 36th minute.



The second half saw Ajax continue their offensive pressure, with forward Mika Godts converting a one-on-one opportunity against the Besiktas goalkeeper to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 51st minute. Just two minutes later, Godts came close to adding to the tally, striking the crossbar with a powerful shot. However, Ajax’s third goal came shortly thereafter when midfielder Kenneth Taylor found the net with a shot from outside the box in the 55th minute, following a series of excellent passes among teammates.



Godts capped off his impressive performance by scoring his second goal from inside the box in the 73rd minute, sealing a comprehensive victory for Ajax. With this result, Ajax moved to the top of the league phase standings with 3 points and an impressive goal difference, demonstrating their intent in this year’s tournament.

