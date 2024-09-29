BJP Again Attacks Udayanidhi Stalin On Sanatan Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) As Udayanidhi Stalin took oath as Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief on Sunday, the BJP again attacked him by raking up his old remarks on Sanatan Dharma, seen as "demeaning" and "derogatory" and also demanded an explanation from him as well as INDIA bloc.

BJP National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli told IANS that the situation now calls for an explanation not just from him but also from other stakeholders including DMK and on whether they endorse and support his "abusive" rant against Sanatan Dharma.

“Now that Udayanidhi Stalin has become Deputy Chief Minister, he needs to answer for his remarks. He owes an explanation to people of the country about his objectionable and offensive remarks,” he added.

He questioned whether Stalin still stands by his characterisation of "Sanatan Dharma as a disease," noting that his comments hurt millions of Hindus.

"If Sanatan Dharma is considered a disease, does that mean visiting temples is akin to going to a disease centre? This statement is unfortunate and condemnable," the BJP leader further remarked.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son Udayanidhi Stalin stoked a major controversy last year as he called for the "eradication of Sanatan Dharma".

"Just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana," he had said.

Stalin and DMK have found themselves in the crosshairs of the BJP after the announcement of his elevation to the Deputy Chief Minister post.

A couple of BJP leaders dubbed him "incapable and immature" for the post and branded his elevation as a blatant example of dynasty politics.

The return of Senthil Balaji to the M.K. Stalin Cabinet has also drawn ire from many quarters, as he spent more than 400 days in jail. He was released from Chennai's prison recently after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case linked to cash for jobs scam.