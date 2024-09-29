2,500 New Indian Sign Language Terms Helping Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The country has introduced 2,500 new Indian sign language (ISL) terms covering subjects like mathematics, science and various academic fields, with an aim to enhance the existing ISL dictionary and support education.

In collaboration with four organisations, the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has introduces these new terms, according to the government.

The ISL as a natural visual-manual language that fosters communication within both the deaf and hearing communities. ISL is not at all similar to Hindi, to English, or to any other spoken language in India. It has its own structure and is not a hand representation of any spoken language.

Since its inaugural celebration in 2018 as part of the International Week of the Deaf,, the Sign Language Day has served as a platform to raise awareness about the significance of sign languages in achieving international development goals and ensuring the full realisation of human rights for deaf individuals.

There are more than 70 million deaf people globally, with over 80 per cent residing in developing countries and using over 300 different sign languages.

The country has also developed 100 concept videos in ISL, designed for hearing-impaired children in the 6th grade. These videos provide detailed explanations of subjects like math and science, using graphics and subtitles to promote inclusive learning.

To improve accessibility, the ISL dictionary is now available in 10 regional languages, making it easier for diverse communities to engage with ISL.

Moreover, the educational animated videos in ISL are focused on moral values and provide a new learning experience for hearing-impaired children, fostering an inclusive educational environment.

There are schemes and provisions aimed at enhancing the quality of life for individuals with disabilities, including deaf and dumb students. The government's commitment to supporting persons with disabilities is underpinned by a robust constitutional framework.