Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Ammo Depot With Iranian Missiles - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Volgograd region, an ammunition depot that is believed to have stored Iranian ballistic missiles was highly likely attacked overnight Sunday.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko , Ukrinform reports.

"Kotluban, Volgograd Region. The ammunition arsenal run by the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Weapons of Russia's Defense was attacked," he wrote.

According to Kovalenko, "a part of Iranian ballistic missiles was stored there, as well as the launchers for them."

As reported earlier, explosions were reported in at least seven Russian regions overnight Sunday. Russia's defense officials claimed 125 drones were intercepted and destroyed, including 67 over Volgograd region, 17 over Belgorod region, another 17 over Voronezh region, 18 over Rostov region, one each over the Bryansk, Kursk regions and Krasnodar Territory, and another three over the Sea of ​​Azov.