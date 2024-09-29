Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Ammo Depot With Iranian Missiles - Watchdog
Date
9/29/2024 7:10:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Volgograd region, an ammunition depot that is believed to have stored Iranian ballistic missiles was highly likely attacked overnight Sunday.
This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko , Ukrinform reports.
"Kotluban, Volgograd Region. The ammunition arsenal run by the Main Directorate of Missile and Artillery Weapons of Russia's Defense Ministry was attacked," he wrote.
According to Kovalenko, "a part of Iranian ballistic missiles was stored there, as well as the launchers for them."
Read also:
Explosions occurred near military airfield in Yeysk, Russia
As reported earlier, explosions were reported in at least seven Russian regions overnight Sunday. Russia's defense officials claimed 125 drones were intercepted and destroyed, including 67 over Volgograd region, 17 over Belgorod region, another 17 over Voronezh region, 18 over Rostov region, one each over the Bryansk, Kursk regions and Krasnodar Territory, and another three over the Sea of Azov.
MENAFN29092024000193011044ID1108726797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.