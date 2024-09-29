Digital transformation accelerates across both government, private sectors

(MENAFN) As digital transformation accelerates across both and private sectors, official data from the National Cybersecurity Center reveals a staggering 235 percent increase in incidents targeting institutions within the Kingdom. This surge comes at a time when reliance on digital technologies is growing, with increasing vulnerability to cyber threats becoming evident.



The statistics indicate that a significant 41 percent of these security incidents stemmed from malware attacks. A recent analysis by "Al-Ghad" of the National Cybersecurity Center's quarterly reports highlights that the total number of cyber incidents addressed during the first half of this year reached 3,636. These incidents affected various ministries, government institutions, and vital sectors.



Comparing this year's data to the previous year, the increase is stark: 2,549 additional incidents were recorded, up from just 1,087 incidents in the same period last year. This significant uptick underscores the growing challenges facing cybersecurity as digital infrastructure expands.



The Center attributes this alarming increase to several factors. Firstly, the ongoing digital transformation across many sectors has heightened exposure to cyber threats. Secondly, there has been a global evolution in hacking techniques and tools, making it easier for cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities. Additionally, the political climate in the region, characterized by ongoing conflicts, has further exacerbated the security landscape.



Moreover, the National Cybersecurity Center's intensified efforts in collaboration with relevant authorities to monitor and respond to breaches have likely contributed to the uptick in reported incidents. There is also a growing awareness among various institutions regarding the global, regional, and local nature of these threats, which may have led to more incidents being detected and reported.



In summary, the substantial rise in cyber incidents in the Kingdom highlights the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures and proactive strategies to mitigate risks in an increasingly digital world.

