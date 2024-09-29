Ghazal Alagh, Alakh Pandey & Tarun Mehta Among First-Time Entrepreneurs And Founders In Hurun India Under35s List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) First-time entrepreneurs and startup founders like Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Alakh Pandey of ed-tech startup Physics Wallah, and Tarun Mehta of Ather are listed among Hurun India's Under 35 list 2024.

Alakh Pandey, the founder of ed-tech startup Physics Walla, is among the most popular names in the education sector. Pandey started the company from scratch as a first-generation entrepreneur.

Along with Pandey, Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of Mamaearth, a skincare brand which is prominent as one of the fastest -growing brands in natural and toxin-free products.

The Hurun India's Under 35 list includes sons and daughters of traditionally rich corporates, first-time entrepreneurs, and startup founders . As India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, a new way of entrepreneurs is fuelling the nation's rise. These young entrepreneurs drive innovation, create jobs , and shape the economy's future.

“We estimate that each of our Under-30 entrepreneurs has built businesses valued at around $10 million, while our more experienced Under-35 cohort showcases enterprises worth approximately $50 million, with some achieving valuations up to a hundred times that,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher at Hurun India in the release.

Entrepreneurs and Founders in the list:

According to the data, the list also includes prominent entrepreneurs and names in the industry, such as Nishanth KS of Pocket FM, Vidit Aatrey of Meesho, Isha Ambani , non-executive director of Reliance Retail, Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder of ShareChat , Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Anjali Merchant.

Ankush Sachdeva, the Delhi-based entrepreneur, is the youngest to be featured on this list at the age of 31. He co-founded ShareChat and created a platform that caters to regional language users. With a user base of millions, it has carved out its niche in India's social media space.