Family Food Centre Celebrates 46Th Anniversary With Exciting Shop & Win Promotion

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's first supermarket, Family Food Centre, marks its 46th anniversary by launching an exclusive Shop & Win campaign, running until the end of 2024. This exciting began on September 26, 2024, and is open to all customers visiting any of the five outlets across Al Kheesa, Al Rayyan, Al Nasr, Old Airport Road, and Family Mart at Doha Souq Mall on Al Nasr Street [next to Turkey Central].

For every QR 50 spent at Family Food Centre, shoppers will receive an e-raffle coupon. Customers can register their receipts at or at the receipt registration counters available at each outlet. In total, 180 lucky winners will share 12 million Nojoom points across multiple prize draws.

The draws will take place on 31st October 2024, 1st December 2024 and 26th December 2024. All draws will be held at 10 AM at the Al Nasr, Airport, and Al Kheesa branches under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI).

In addition to the lucky draw, the anniversary celebration will feature product promotions over three months, highlighting Fresh Produce, Meats, Fish, and Department Store items, with a special focus on local Qatari products. Family Food Centre offers the widest selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, groceries, and imports from over 35 countries.

For added convenience, customers can shop online and enjoy home delivery via or the Family App. As a special offer, new customers can get free delivery on their first order through the app or website.

Join in the celebration at Family Food Centre and don't miss your chance to win 12 million Nojoom points. Visit any outlet today to participate!