Lebanon Enters Three-Day Mourning for Assassinated Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati announced a three-day national mourning period following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, raising concerns of escalating conflict in the region. In a statement, Mikati's office declared that flags would be lowered to half-mast across all departments, public institutions, and municipalities. Additionally, public offices will close on the day of Nasrallah’s funeral, although the date has not yet been announced by Hezbollah.



The situation in Lebanon has deteriorated significantly, with Israeli forces launching extensive earlier in the week, resulting in hundreds of casualties and the displacement of thousands. Tensions intensified further with the targeted killings of Nasrallah and other commanders in Beirut on Friday, prompting continued bombardment of various areas in the Lebanese capital on Saturday.



