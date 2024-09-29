Egypt, China Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation, Regional Concerns At UN

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign and Minister of Immigration and Expatriate Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, met with China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress of strategic relations between the two countries across various sectors. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Egypt and China, a milestone celebrated with numerous political, economic, trade, cultural, and events.

Abdelatty lauded the joint projects between the two countries, particularly highlighting Chinese companies' involvement in the construction of the new administrative capital's financial and business district, the towers in the New Alamein City, and the light rail system.

He stressed Egypt's commitment to encouraging Chinese companies to continue expanding their investments in Egypt, especially in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and in areas prioritised by Egypt.

He also expressed a desire to collaborate with China in the energy sector, particularly in renewable and clean energy, and in technology transfer and localization in Egypt. The two ministers agreed to continue working to enhance economic cooperation, increase investments, promote trade exchange, and strengthen industrial cooperation and localization within Egypt.

Minister Wang Yi praised Egypt's pivotal role in regional and international affairs and in multilateral forums. He expressed particular appreciation for Egypt's participation in the initiative launched by China and Brazil to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. He emphasised Egypt's central role in the Arab, African, and Islamic worlds.

Minister Abdelatty praised China's position on the Palestinian issue. He also addressed the dangerous developments in the Middle East, including the escalation of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people. He stressed the need for the Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities and take necessary measures to end the ongoing war, achieve an immediate, comprehensive, and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and prevent the region from sliding into open regional war.

Abdelatty also touched upon the issue of water security and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), emphasising its critical importance for Egypt, as it directly concerns Egypt's national security.

He stressed Egypt's rejection of any unilateral actions that harm the interests of Nile River's downstream countries and violate established international rules governing transboundary water management.

The two ministers agreed to continue coordinating on regional and international issues of mutual concern, serving the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.