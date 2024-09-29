Erdogan claims US opposes Ukraine's NATO membership

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that the United States is the leading opponent of Ukraine’s potential membership, though he noted that many other NATO countries share similar reservations. Erdogan made these remarks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky actively promotes his ‘victory plan’ during his visit to the U.S. The plan includes seeking Western security guarantees and a more straightforward path toward Ukraine's NATO membership.



Zelensky, currently in the U.S. for high-level meetings, is set to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. Erdogan, in an interview with NBC News, highlighted the U.S. opposition, stating, "The U.S., first and foremost, does not want to see Ukraine as a NATO member. And many NATO countries do not want Ukraine to be a member-state either."



Erdogan further emphasized the complexity of the situation, remarking, "These are not questions to be rushed," in reference to Ukraine's potential accession to NATO. He pointed out that NATO decisions are made collectively, taking into account the perspectives of all member states, and involve detailed discussions before reaching a final consensus. As Türkiye is also a NATO member, Erdogan's comments reflect the broader concerns within the alliance over Ukraine's membership bid amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

