Boris Johnson Plannes Secret Operation to Steal Covid Vaccines

(MENAFN) Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that he convened top defense officials in 2021 to devise a secret operation in the Netherlands to acquire Covid vaccines amid a UK-EU dispute.



The Dutch Halix plant was holding around 5 million Oxford AstraZeneca doses, which the EU refused to send to the UK, prioritizing its citizens’ needs. According to extracts from Johnson's memoirs published by the Daily Mail, British defense officials met in Downing Street to outline a potentially “feasible” plan, though they warned of significant diplomatic repercussions.



The operation involved one team taking a commercial flight to Amsterdam, while another would traverse the English Channel at night in small boats, navigating Dutch canals to reach the plant. They intended to rendezvous to “secure the hostage goods” and exit via a cargo truck bound for Channel ports. Johnson noted that officials cautioned him that executing the plan undetected during peak lockdowns would be nearly impossible.





