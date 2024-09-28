Biden: Sadden By Loss Of Life Caused By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden on Saturday said that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by Hurricane Helene across the Southeast.

As the storm continues to track north, Biden added that Vice President Harris and I remain focused on life-saving and life-sustaining response and recovery efforts.

"My team regularly briefs me on the ongoing response efforts, and my administration is in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need," he said in a statement by the White House.

Biden confirms that in his direction, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell travels throughout the Southeast to assess the damage alongside other state and local officials.

He stressed that the road to recovery will be long, but "my administration will be with you every step of the way".

He added that "we were not going to walk away or give up. As we turn toward recovery efforts, we will make sure that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals, and entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding".

Biden declared a state of emergency in several states on Friday due to conditions caused by Hurricane Helene and called for federal assistance to complement state and community response efforts.

According to the American newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, the hurricane killed at least 40 people and cut off electricity to about 4.5 million people. (end)

