Air Raid Sirens Sound In Tel Aviv Shortly After Benjamin Netanyahu Lands
Date
9/28/2024 2:54:52 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AP
Beirut: Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including at the Tel Aviv international airport, shortly after Benjamin Netanyahu landed after a trip to the U.S.
The Israeli Occupation military said a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted shortly after the sirens were heard.
There were no reports of injuries.
It was not immediately known if the missile strike was aimed at Netanyahu's flight.
