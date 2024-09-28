Int'l Community Praises Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency: Organizing Committee Member
Date
9/28/2024 5:11:09 AM
A member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, MP Parvana Valiyeva,
gave an interview to AZERTAC about expectations for COP29,
Azerbaijan's leadership in preventing climate change and other
issues. Azernews presents the interview.
- Mrs. Valiyeva, it is well known that one of the
world's most prestigious events, the 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties to the United Nations Framework convention on
Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22
of this year. What are the main expectations from
COP29?
- The main expectation from COP29 is the agreement of a new
financial amount for climate action to be paid by developed
countries to developing ones. While the previous climate finance
target of $100 billion was to be paid by 2020, it was reached only
in 2022, according to reports.
The main goal facing the Parties at COP29 will be to determine the
new amount. The current financial target of $100 billion is not
enough to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above
pre-industrial levels and solve the problems of countries most
affected by climate change.
- Then other steps are required ...
- Indeed, this target needs to be significantly increased to at
least $500 billion or even $1 trillion. The global community
expects this from developed countries. Serious work should be done
in this area.
In this matter, first of all, G7 and to some extent G20 countries
should understand their responsibility, make appropriate decisions
and reach a consensus.
- What can you say about Azerbaijan's efforts as COP29
Presidency?
- Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency is making every effort to reach
agreement on a new climate finance goal between developed and
developing countries and achieve a result based on consensus. The
COP29 Presidency calls on developed countries and international
financial institutions to take action and it is carrying out
continuous engagement to support this objective. In addition,
meetings are held on a regular basis and in a constructive manner
with Parties, international organisations and other
stakeholders.
As an example, we hosted informal consultations with Heads of
Delegations in Azerbaijan from July 25-28, 2024 to discuss the key
issues on the COP29 agenda.
- Is Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency praised by the
international community and does COP29 receive the necessary level
of international support?
- The COP29 Presidency attaches special importance to the problems
of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), countries that suffer the
most from the negative effects of climate change, and the support
Azerbaijan has provided to them is appreciated by the international
community.
Recently, the Pact for the Future was adopted as the key result of
the Summit of the Future held in New York on September 22-23. This
document outlines the primary areas of countries' actions in the
coming years and contains a separate paragraph on COP29.
Also, a number of heads of state and government ministers referred
to COP29 in their speeches both in the Summit of the Future and the
79th session of the UN General Assembly.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted that COP29 is
approaching and said that the outcome of the event should be a new
climate finance target.
The President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has
said that the most important factors in providing support for
developing countries in the context of climate change are finance,
technology sharing and capacity building. He believes that COP29
Azerbaijan will contribute to the solution of these issues.
During the session, developing countries called for the amount of
climate finance to increase from $100 billion during COP29
Azerbaijan.
In addition, the Maldives, the Marshall Islands, the United
Kingdom, Belgium, Monaco, Kenya, Fiji and other states referred to
COP29 in their speeches in New York.
This demonstrates the importance of COP29 as a historic event and
highlights Azerbaijan's leading role in combatting climate change,
which is one of the biggest problems currently affecting the
world.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stressed that
developed and developing countries should contribute to the
solution of climate problems within their capabilities instead of
accusing and blaming each other for climate change. Although our
country is working towards achieving the historic agreement in
Baku, the Baku Agreement, joint efforts and the constructive
participation of all Parties is needed to achieve tangible
progress. All parties have a collective responsibility in this
matter.
- Can we hope that during the Baku conference states will
reach a consensus with the leadership of Azerbaijan on the issue of
climate change, one of the biggest problems of our
time?
- COP29 has called on the international community to reach
consensus on an ambitious new climate finance goal. If no consensus
is reached in Baku, then it will have a negative impact on the
future of climate negotiations.
As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, our country will spare no
effort during COP29 to create a bridge between developed and
developing countries, achieve consensus and ensure COP29 is a
success.
