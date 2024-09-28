Esha Deol Turns Heads In Figure-Hugging Outfit, Flaunts Her 'Om' Tattoo

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Esha Deol captivated her fans this Saturday by sharing stunning monochrome photos that showcase her in a figure-hugging outfit.

In these striking images, she not only flaunts her elegance but also highlights her 'Om' tattoo, adding a spiritual touch to her glamorous look.

Taking to Instagram, Esha, who boasts 2.3 million followers, shared a stunning series of black and white photos showcasing her in a sleeveless, figure-hugging outfit. With her hair styled in a sleek ponytail, Esha posed confidently in the spotlight, illuminated by a soft white light that accentuated her features and added a dramatic flair to the shots.

The monochrome aesthetic beautifully highlighted her elegance and strength, captivating fans and leaving them in awe of her beauty.

The post is captioned as: "Feel retro vibes today!"

Meanwhile, Esha, who is the daughter of Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, began her acting career in 2002 with a lead role in 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe' opposite Aftab Shivdasani, with Sanjay Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan and Anupam Kher playing supporting roles.

She has then appeared in films like-- 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa', 'Kucch To Hai', 'LOC: Kargil', 'Dhoom', 'Kaal', 'Dus', 'No Entry', 'Darling', 'Cash ', and 'Tell Me O Kkhuda'

Esha last appeared in a 2019 short film 'Cakewalk' directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and produced by Aritra Das under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures. It also starred Tarun Malhotra, Anindita Bose, Siddhartha Chatterjee and Dimple Acharyaa in the lead roles.

She also featured in the web show 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega' created and directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, and produced under Saregama and Yoodlee Films. The series stars Suniel Shetty, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev. It is streaming on Amazon Mini TV.

The 42-year-old was also seen in a short film 'Ek Duaa'. She next has 'Main' and Telugu film 'Hero Herroine' in the kitty.