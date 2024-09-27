If World Lets Russian Aggression Pass, Similar Wars May Erupt Elsewhere - Slovenia President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The international community must not turn a blind eye to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, otherwise similar wars may start all over the world.

This was stated by Prime Robert Golob of Slovenia, who spoke at the the general debate within the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"What we are witnessing in Ukraine is aggression of a stronger and powerful neighbor into a smaller and weaker one. This is clearly a blatant violation of the UN Charter. If we are to let this aggression pass, we open doors to many similar wars across the globe," he said.

The head of government emphasized the need to reform the UN Security Council, whose work is effectively blocked because the five permanent members misuse the right of veto and put national interests first.

"We urgently need a Council that is a true representation of the international community. A Council that is fit for the world of today. We need to ensure that the distribution of seats is fair Council needs stronger voices of the regions that have been underrepresented, such as the African continent. Reform of Council's composition needs to be accompanied with the reform of the veto powers," said Golob.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, in his speech at the UN General Assembly, stated that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine should be based on the UN Charter, and not on Moscow's dictates. Also, he believes there can be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine.