Dollar Dips To R$ 5.43 As US Inflation Cools And Brazilian Job Market Strengthens

The US dollar retreated against the Brazilian real for the second consecutive day. reactions to inflation data in the United States and employment figures in Brazil drove the currency's movement.



The dollar closed at R$ 5.4361, marking a 0.16% decrease. Over the week, the US currency fell 1.54% against the real. This performance mirrored global trends.



The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, closed slightly lower by 0.31%. Economic data from both domestic and international sources influenced the dollar's behavior on this eventful day.



In Brazil, a series of economic indicators captured market attention. The General Price Index - Market (IGP-M) accelerated more than analysts expected in September, rising by 0.62%.



In Addition, the unemployment rate reached 6.6% in the three months ending in August, slightly below market consensus.







The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics reported that this unemployment rate is the lowest for August-ending quarters in the historical series.



It also marks the lowest rate since the quarter ending in December 2014. In August alone, Brazil created 232,513 new jobs, marginally below expectations.

Global Economic Developments

Internationally, new economic stimulus measures in China weakened the dollar. The People's Bank of China announced a cut in the reserve requirement ratio, marking the second reduction this year.



This move aims to support economic growth in the world's second-largest economy. China's promise to deploy "necessary fiscal spending" to achieve its 2024 economic growth target of approximately 5% improved market expectations.



This development positively impacted emerging markets and commodity exporters like Brazil through increased commodity prices.



In the United States, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 0.1% in August. Annually, inflation accumulated a 2.2% increase, close to the Federal Reserve's 2% target.



However, these figures came in slightly below expectations. Following this data, bets on a 50 basis point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November increased.



Traders now see a 56.7% chance of the US central bank reducing rates to the 4.25% to 4.50% range. The dollar's decline reflects a complex interplay of global economic factors.



As markets digest these developments, the currency's future trajectory remains subject to ongoing economic indicators and policy decisions worldwide.

