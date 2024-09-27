(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At the recent BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New York, Egypt and Ethiopia refused to sign the communique, highlighting a significant impasse within the group, which has recently expanded its membership.



Held on September 26, 2024, alongside the United Nations General Assembly, the meeting was expected to produce a comprehensive 52-paragraph document.



The agenda included discussions on the Middle East conflict, a potential common currency, and further expansion of BRIC .



The stalemate arose from a condition set by Indian and Brazilian diplomats during last year's bloc expansion.



This condition required new members to support India, Brazil, and South Africa's aspirations for permanent seats on the UN Security Counci .







Egypt and Ethiopia opposed this clause, arguing that no consensus had been reached regarding Africa's representation on the UN's highest body.



Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira chaired the meeting and expressed disappointment over the refusal.



He reminded Egypt and Ethiopia that they had accepted this condition when joining BRICS. Despite his efforts, Vieira ended the meeting without a joint statement, marking a first in BRICS history.



BRICS originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. On January 1, 2024, it welcomed Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates as new members.



This expansion aimed to bolster the group's influence as a counterweight to Western-dominated institutions like the G7. The bloc now accounts for about 37% of global GDP and represents nearly half of the world's population.

BRICS Expansion Faces Challenges as Egypt and Ethiopia Withhold Support

The upcoming BRICS leaders' summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22-24, 2024, will be crucial for addressing these internal challenges.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted growing interest in BRICS membership from 34 countries. Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Turkey have formally applied for full membership.



Turkey's potential inclusion is particularly significant as it would make it the first NATO member in BRICS. Despite these setbacks, BRICS continues to position itself as a voice for the "Global South".



The group aims to reform rather than replace the current global order by challenging systemic biases against developing nations. However, internal differences and geopolitical rivalries complicate decision-making processes within the bloc.



The heterogeneity of BRICS members presents ongoing challenges. Differences in political systems and economic models can hinder cohesive action.



Existing geopolitical rivalries further complicate matters. As BRICS evolves and expands, its impact on global trade and geopolitics remains uncertain.



The outcome of the Kazan summit will likely shape the future direction of this increasingly significant bloc as it navigates its growing pains and seeks to redefine its role in a shifting global order.







MENAFN27092024007421016031ID1108724043