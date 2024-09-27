UN Report Reveals Haitian Crisis: Over 3,600 Killed in Gang Violence in 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A UN report reveals 3,661 people have died from gang violence in Haiti since January 2024, highlighting the escalating crisis.



This grim statistic underscores the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Caribbean nation.



Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince , has fallen under the control of ruthless criminal organizations.



Gangs now dominate up to 90% of the city, leaving residents in constant fear. The violence has taken on increasingly brutal forms, with executions carried out in broad daylight.



UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk emphasized the urgency of the situation. "No more lives should be lost to this senseless criminality," he stated.







The UN report calls for immediate action from both Haitian authorities and the international community. The humanitarian toll of this crisis is considerable.



In the first half of 2024 alone, approximately 600,000 people fled their homes to escape the violence.



Kidnappers have abducted 893 individuals, including 25 children, demanding ransom from desperate families.



Gangs have changed their tactics in 2024, employing even more brutal methods. Some victims have been mutilated with machetes and burned, with these horrific acts shared on social media to instill fear.

Sexual violence has become a weapon used to terrorize and subjugate the population. The roots of Haiti's descent into chaos stem from years of political instability.



The 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse created a power vacuum that gangs have exploited.



These groups have evolved from unstructured entities into violent entrepreneurs with governance capabilities.



International efforts to address the crisis have faced significant challenges. In October 2023, the UN Security Counci authorized a Multinational Security Support mission led by Kenya.



However, its deployment has faced ongoing delays. To date, only 430 of the planned 3,100 troops have arrived in Haiti.



The violence has had devastating consequences for Haiti's population. An estimated 1.6 million people now face emergency-level food insecurity.



Over 5.5 million Haitians, including 3 million children, urgently need humanitarian assistance. Essential services have crumbled in many areas.







