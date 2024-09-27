Navis Pack & Ship: Supporting Masterpieces In Art And Faith

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet & Greet with Akiane Kramarik. Second Annual Fall Affair: A Celebration of Faith through Art

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach is thrilled to announce its collaboration with renowned poet and fine artist Akiane Kramarik, as well as its support of the Second Annual Fall Affair: A Celebration of Faith through Art.

This exciting event, held at Belóved in Marble Falls, Texas, from October 25 to 27, 2024, offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore how art can illuminate the concept of faith.

Navis Pack & Ship, a leader in the packing and shipping of fine art , antiques, furniture, heirlooms, and valuable collections, is proud to feature Akiane Kramarik, whose inspired creations have captivated hearts worldwide. Akiane will grace the event with her presence, engaging audiences through an exclusive interview with John Burke, author of the New York Times bestseller "Imagine Heaven." Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a poetry reading, book signing, and photo opportunity with Akiane.

“Working with Andy and Wendy Ahrens at Navis Pack & Ship has been a blessing. Their dedication to ensuring that artwork travels safely and securely is unparalleled, and I am delighted to collaborate with them as we bring this artistic celebration to life,” stated Akiane Kramarik.

The Fall Affair promises an inspiring lineup of events, including live arts performances, music, and a meticulously curated shadow art exhibit. A special highlight is Akiane's participation in a revealing dialogue that delves into her spiritual journey and the transcendent nature of her art, known for its spiritual insight and beauty.

"We are honored to work with extraordinary artists like Akiane, whose talents inspire everyone they touch," said Andy Ahrens, owner of Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach. "At Navis, we are committed to providing expert packing , crating, and shipping services to ensure that masterpieces like hers reach their destinations safely, ready to spark the imagination, and uplift others as they do us."

Event Details:

- What: Second Annual Fall Affair: A Celebration of Faith through Art

- When: October 25-27, 2024

- Where: Belóved Gallery, Marble Falls, Texas

- Features: Artist and author presentations, live music, dance performances, live painting, and a shadow art exhibit.

The event will bring together speakers and artists from around the globe, sharing their stories and art to foster a deeper understanding of faith. Guests can look forward to the opportunity to engage directly with Akiane, and experience her evocative works known for capturing the essence of heavenly visions. To learn more about Akiane Kramarik, visit her Official Gallery here: .

About Navis Pack & Ship

Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach & South Florida is an independently owned and operated member of the extensive Navis network. Renowned as a premier provider of packing and shipping services for challenging items in North America, Navis prides itself on excellence and expert handling. Andy and Wendy Ahrens, the proprietors of this location, ensure the safe and secure transport of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable goods.

Locations:

- West Palm Beach: (561) 768-7978

- Fort Lauderdale: (754) 484-3700

- Naples: (239) 261-9103

- Fort Myers: (239) 689-5512

- Tampa: (813) 517-9620

- Sarasota: (941) 208-0508

For more information on Navis Pack & Ship's services in the South Florida area, visit their website or contact their customer service team.

Follow the Navis Pack & Ship of West Palm Beach Facebook page for ongoing coverage of Akiane Kramarik as we approach this exciting event. At Navis Pack & Ship, each piece of art is packed and shipped with meticulous care, ensuring that stunning works like Akiane's remain accessible and pristine, continuing their legacy of inspiration worldwide.

Belóved Gallery Instagram Coverage -

Fall Affair: A Celebration of Faith through Art Info -

