Global Officials Vow To Strengthen Int'l Anti-Corruption Cooperation
Date
9/27/2024 3:12:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Representatives at the plenary meeting of the Global Operational
Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE
Network) have vowed to enhance international cooperation on
anti-corruption endeavors, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
Held from Tuesday to Friday in Beijing, the meeting was attended
by nearly 400 representatives from 105 countries and international
organizations.
Speaking highly of the platform the Network provided for
international cooperation in combating corruption, Jorge Messias,
head of Brazil's Attorney General's Office, said member states of
the network should further strengthen partnerships at both
bilateral and multilateral levels to achieve more tangible and
practical results with the network.
Guo Yong, head of the Institute for Discipline Inspection and
Supervision of Tsinghua University, stressed that countries should
avoid politicizing the issue of corruption and instead approach it
from a criminal perspective while enhancing trust and maintaining
close communication.
Mamitiana Rajaonarison, director general of Madagascar's
Financial Intelligence Unit, called for more experience sharing and
parallel investigations to address forms of corruption in the
financial sector that are characterized by their covert nature and
the difficulties in collecting evidence.
Efforts should be made to promote information exchange, legal
assistance, asset recovery, and whistle-blower protection through
robust partnerships, according to Dean of the International
Anti-Corruption Academy Slagjana Taseva.
During a high-level forum of the four-day plenary meeting, the
Beijing Consensus on Law Enforcement Cooperation and Denial of Safe
Havens for Corruption was passed, reiterating the network's
zero-tolerance position on corruption.
The GlobE Network was launched in June 2021. Anti-corruption
law-enforcement bodies from more than 120 countries and regions
have now joined the network.
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108723963
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.