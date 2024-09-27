Zelensky After Meeting With Trump: We Must Pressure Putin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs a just peace and relies on the U.S. support and leadership to pressure in every possible way to force him to stop the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a comment to Fox News following his meeting with U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“It is so important to have just peace for the people, especially for the families who lost their children. It's a big tragedy,” Zelensky emphasized.

When asked what just peace means he pointed out that the war should have never started, and stressed that Putin kills people, so "we need to do everything to pressure him to stop this war."

The President reiterated that Russian forces are still on the Ukrainian territory, underlining the need for continuous pressure on Putin by all available means.

"How to stop the war? To pressure him as we can," Zelensky stated.

He also highlighted the United States' role as a leader in international support for Ukraine.

“We value the support of the United States, we are thankful to the United States and people of America. And of course we understand that the United States can be the leader through any negotiations,” the Ukrainian President noted.

In addition, Zelensky mentioned Ukraine's organization of the second Peace Summit and expressed hope for its success.

As reported, the meeting between Zelensky and Trump took place on Friday in New York at Trump Tower.