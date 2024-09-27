Role Of Youth Important In Promoting Tourism: Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 27 (IANS) Deputy Rajasthan Chief Diya Kumari on Friday said that the role of youth is important in promoting tourism.

She was addressing a cultural programme on the occasion of World Day on Friday.

The programme was organised by the Tourism Department at Albert Hall where Diya Kumar was the chief guest.

While congratulating all on World Tourism Day, the Deputy Chief Minister said that "we are proud of the tourism, art and culture of Rajasthan".

"We will make Rajasthan a leader in tourism and will make Rajasthan number one in tourism in the whole world. Social media influencers will play an important role in this endeavour," she added.

Diya Kumari said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought Jaipur's global brand image into the limelight by getting the French President to visit Jaipur.

She said that when the head of state of a country or any other big personality visits a tourist spot and gets photographed, the common people of that country become more curious about that place, eventually increasing tourism at the same place.

Diya Kumari further said that "today is the era of social media".

"Through social media, influencers are able to promote tourism at any place. Social media influencers click photos and shoot videos of any tourist spot and share them with common people," she said.

She called upon the youth to promote "the tourist spots in the state as ambassadors of our Rajasthan tourism".

Diya Kumari also honoured social media content creators on this occasion. Earlier, she also inaugurated the Marwar Hall of RTDC Jodhpur.

She said that the contribution of tourism in the economy of Rajasthan is about 15 per cent of the state GDP.

She said that along with our palaces, forts, stepwells, historical monuments, we also have many opportunities for rural tourism, wildlife tourism and many more

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the theme of World Tourism Day this year in 2024 is Tourism and Peace. She said that the development of tourism is possible only with peace in the world.

Diya Kumari said that Rising Rajasthan this year and IIFA Award in March 2025 next year will also prove to be a milestone for the tourism of Rajasthan. Investors can participate enthusiastically in the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Summit and become a part of the economic success story of the state. Similarly, IIFA Awards will develop tourism in the state.

The walled city of Jaipur is our heritage, a UNESCO heritage site. As responsible citizens, we should preserve the heritage of our walled city and save it from being defaced, she added.