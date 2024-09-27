Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Hose Nozzle (TPL-424)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to dispense only a set volume of water to reduce waste when watering plants," said an inventor, from Eunice,

N.M., "so I invented the WATER EASY, MEASURED WATERING SYSTEM. My design would also eliminate the need to carry heavy watering cans to various locations in the yard."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hose nozzle with incremental water volume delivery control. In doing so, it allows the user to dispense a predetermined amount of water. It also ensures the nozzle would shut off after water delivery is complete. As a result, it helps reduce water waste. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners and landscapers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-424, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED