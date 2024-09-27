OUR Arts Foundation Features 'The Bowl As Vessel' By Dr. Karen Cadiero-Kaplan In October Art Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OUR Arts Foundation proudly announces its second monthly art auction. 'The Bowl as Vessel” by Dr. Karen Cadiero-Kaplan is featured in the Oct Auction-Bid Today.

SAN DIEGO, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OUR Arts Foundation is proud to announce its second monthly art auction, continuing the success of last month's launch.This October, we are honored to feature a stunning piece titled 'The Bowl as Vessel' by the founder and director of Wisdom Collective, artist Dr. Karen Cadiero-Kaplan. The auction will open on Oct. 1 and close on October 31, 2024, with the winning bid announced at the end of the month.Dr. Karen Cadiero-Kaplan draws her inspiration from decades of experience working with communities worldwide, from California to Malaysia to Mexico and Spain. Her work explores the intersection of creativity, education, and wisdom, reflecting the deep connections we form through art and community.'The Bowl as Vessel' is inspired by a poetic reflection on the nature of creation and symbolism. It questions whether the bowl represents the sea, the earth, or something beyond sight. Kaplan's work invites viewers to ponder the bowl as a simple yet profound object that can hold anything from“wisdom to dreams-soup to cheese.” Dr. Kaplan's art is visually captivating and steeped in a philosophy of inclusivity and shared knowledge, offering the perfect fit for OUR Arts Foundation's mission to foster healing and empowerment through creativity.Don't miss the chance to own a piece of art that embodies depth, reflection, and the beauty of artistic expression!Art enthusiasts can bid for 'The Bowl as Vessel' by following this link: . They can also follow Dr. Karen Cadiero-Kaplan on YouTube @wisdomcollective and Instagram @wisdomcollective or explore more of her art on her website at wisdomcollective.Each month, OUR Arts Foundation hosts an art auction featuring works donated by various artists. The proceeds will support the foundation's programs that bring art and healing to survivors of domestic violence, trauma, sexual violence, sex trafficking, homelessness, and the foster care system. In addition to bidding on the featured artwork, supporters can contribute directly to the foundation's mission at .OUR Arts Foundation is a San Diego-based nonprofit organization. For more information or to sign up for our newsletter, visit our website at or follow us on YouTube @ourartsfoundation.

The Bowl as Vessel by Dr. Karen Cadiero-Kaplan

