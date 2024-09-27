SQUAREA To Host The 2Nd Edition Of DUBAI PROPERTY EXPO At Conrad Pune This October With Dubai's Top Luxury Developers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A line-up of Dubai's finest luxury developers participating in the event

A glimpse of the previous edition of SQUAREA DUBAI PROPERTY in August at Hyatt Regency, Pune.

SQUAREA pavilion at the EXPO for tax, visa, and advisory

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the success of its first edition, which attracted over 500 visitors and investors, SQUAREA, a strategic advisory firm with offices in Pune and Dubai, is set to hold the second DUBAI PROPERTY EXPO on October 6th and 7th at Conrad Pune, Mangaldas Road. The event will feature a selection of the finest developers from Dubai, offering visitors an opportunity to explore a variety of luxury developments in Dubai.Developers participating in the Expo include DAMAC, SOBHA, BINGHATTI, DANUBE, AZIZI, TIGER and DAR GLOBAL, among many others. Each developer will present a range of projects that highlight different aspects of Dubai's real estate market. Buyers will be able to engage with developers to understand the various options available across different property types and locations.The expo will be joined by leading Dubai developers including the likes of DAMAC Properties, known for shaping the Middle East's luxury real estate market, which will present projects like Amali Villas offering waterfront living with a private beach and private marina and the latest launch DAMAC Sun City Townhouses, located within Dubailand, which effortlessly combine the modern design with nature-inspired aesthetics.DANUBE Properties, known for its customer-friendly 1% payment plan and apartments with private pools, will also participate, offering a range of new developments across prime communities in Dubai. AZIZI Developments will join the Expo, highlighting their projects located near the upcoming Al-Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the world's third-largest airport. Their presence emphasizes the emerging potential of Dubai's new growth corridors.Adding to the Lineup, TIGER Properties, known for delivering modern and accessible living spaces, will be coming to Pune for the first time. TIGER will showcase its projects across key locations in Dubai including Business Bay, JVC, JVT, Dubailand, etc. A key highlight will be the newly launched Tiger Sky Tower at Business Bay, which is set to become one of the world's tallest residential towers in UAE with sky pool, restaurant, and its very own rainforest.BINGHATTI (known for delivering its projects within an expedited timeline) will again be joining after the successful participation in August with projects like Mercedes-Benz Places -the world's second Mercedes-Benz homes in prime Downtown Dubai and it will also be bringing its famous Bugatti Residences to the event.A special spotlight will be there on DAR GLOBAL, known for an exclusive lineup of branded developments. Attendees will have the chance to explore properties like the W Residences, located on the sought-after Western Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, and a bespoke collection of Aston Martin branded residences, offering stunning views of Wynn Al Marjan Island. DAR GLOBAL will also present the Da Vinci Tower, designed by Pagani, which brings together luxury living and architectural brilliance.In addition, OBJECT 1, part of the TMZ Group, a rising brand in Dubai known for its contemporary architecture will also feature prominently at the Expo adding to the diversity of real estate options available.These are just a few highlights of the extraordinary developments that will be there at the expo, each offering a unique lifestyle statement in one of the world's most dynamic cities.The Expo will also provide insights into the factors that make Dubai a globally attractive investment hub. Key reasons include the absence of personal income and capital gains taxes, a legal framework that supports 100% foreign ownership, and competitive rental yields. Coupled with the city's quality of life and infrastructure, these factors continue to make Dubai a sought-after destination for property investment.To support investors, the DUBAI PROPERTY EXPO will also provide access to consultations on NRI taxation, global residency, and wealth management. Advisors will be on hand to explain the tax benefits and legal considerations for investing in Dubai, helping attendees understand the options available to them.SQUAREA's DUBAI PROPERTY EXPO at Conrad Pune aims to provide visitors with a clear view of Dubai's real estate landscape and the investment opportunities available. Whether interested in high-end properties or simply exploring options, attendees will have access to a range of projects and expert advice to help guide their decisions.It's an ENTRY BY REGISTRATION event where you can register with the SQUAREA Team by phone or WhatsApp at +91 90 9641 9641 or visit:Squarea Gulf Real Estate LLCLicense No.: 1122902; RERA No.: 33192

