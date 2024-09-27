Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A modern execution system (MES) contains hardware or software components that help organize and improve production processes from the launch of orders through finished items. It functions as a control system that monitors and regulates the work in progress on the manufacturing floor. These systems aid in the real-time monitoring of all industrial data and enable the continuous receipt of new data from robots, machine monitors, and people. In addition, it may conduct timed tasks automatically as part of the routing used for workstation scheduling.

Market Dynamics

Growing Need for Real-Time Visibility Drives the Global Market

Tracking and monitoring operations in real-time are rapidly becoming crucial for corporate processes. Supply chain managers, specifically, require a system that gives them real-time insight and notifications connected with difficulties in the supply chain. Moreover, manufacturers are under immense pressure to enhance productivity and decrease costs. MESs provide real-time feedback in industrial processes to swiftly detect and fix issues for optimizing and improving goods and processes. They help track and correctly manage work-in-process (WIP) operations, boosting product quality and enhancing plant performance. Furthermore, the real-time capabilities of MES cross numerous multidisciplinary needs, including order planning and control, manufacturing data collecting (MDC), quality management, material management, and document management, thus driving market growth.

Increasing Penetration of MES in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) creates Tremendous Opportunities

There has been an increase in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology during the past five years. It is a fundamental component of the industrial industry, impacting all sectors, from planning to delivery. Cross-communication and component interaction have increased as the volume of data in the IIoT environment has grown. As Industry 4.0 and IIoT are gradually adopted in manufacturing facilities, it is projected that the agility and interoperability of MES will rise to manage the rising business complexity. In addition, it is anticipated that the improved MES systems will be connected to various platforms and have enhanced functionalities that can manage difficult conditions on the shop floor in real-time. MES connects multiple plant floor systems, producing an integrated ecosystem for real-time information exchange and improved decision-making, providing market participants with tremendous development potential.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global modern manufacturing execution system market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. It is projected that the top modern manufacturing execution system providers in the region with the largest market share would contribute to its market dominance. Compared to other major North American nations, the modern manufacturing execution system market in the United States has expanded consistently over the last decade due to the high demand from industries such as water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, and energy. In addition, the adoption rate of low-cost automation technologies in the United States and Canada is exceptionally high due to government incentives and support. Due to the increasing demand for real-time data tracking, more significant data visibility, and off-site production activity monitoring, the market for modern manufacturing execution systems in North America is rising rapidly.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period. The need for sophisticated factory execution systems in Asia-Pacific is driven by government efforts supporting industrial automation. The region's factories invest extensively in R&D for industrial automation, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud computing. These industrial businesses increasingly adopt modern manufacturing execution systems. In addition, regular events and conferences in the area, such as the International Robot Exhibition (iREX) and System Control Fair (SCF), provide unique insights into the perspectives of critical Asia-Pacific nations on Industry 4.0 and the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Key Highlights



The global modern manufacturing execution system market was valued at USD 23,176 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 90,210 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on components, the global modern manufacturing execution system market is divided into software and services. The software segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the global modern manufacturing execution system market is divided into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. The cloud segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Based on discrete industry, the global modern manufacturing execution system market is divided into automotive, aerospace and defense, medical, FMCG, electronics, and others. The automotive segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global modern manufacturing execution system market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global modern manufacturing execution system market are Rockwell Automation, Dassault Systemes, General Electric Company, SAP SE, Siemens AG, ABB LTD, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Applied Materials, Inc., Werum IT Solutions GMBH, Honeywell International Inc., and Tebis Technische Informationssyteme Ag.

Market News



In November 2022, Rockwell Automation simplified the development of intelligent machines and enhanced the Micro800 controllers and design software. With the upgraded Allen-Bradley Micro850 and Micro870 2080-Lx0E controllers and the newest Connected Components Workbench software from Rockwell Automation, machine makers can save engineering time and expenses.

In December 2022, Rockwell Automation introduced FactoryTalk Vault to automate project analysis, store and protect industrial files, and streamline work processes. For manufacturing design teams, FactoryTalk® VaultTM provides centralized, secure, cloud-native storage. With its contemporary version and access control, FactoryTalk Vault, with enhanced Design Tools, enables deeper examination of controller projects for more essential insights into designs.



Global Modern Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market: Segmentation

By Component



Software

Services



By Deployment



On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid



By Discrete Industry



Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

FMCG

Electronics

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)







