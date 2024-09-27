Scantist Wins Google AI Trailblazers Transformation Award, Revolutionizing Cybersecurity With Generative AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore-Based Cybersecurity Startup Recognized for Innovative Patch Management Solution

Singapore, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scantist, a rising star in the cybersecurity sector, has been awarded the Trailblazers Transformation Award as part of Google's prestigious AI Trailblazers program. The accolade underscores Scantist's groundbreaking work in applying Generative AI to critical cybersecurity challenges, particularly in the realm of software patch management.

The Singapore-based company, co-founded by Professor Liu Yang, who is heading the Cybersecurity Lab at NTU, has developed a solution that dramatically reduces the time required for enterprises to implement critical security patches. By leveraging advanced AI models, including Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro and Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Scantist has cut patch deployment times from months to mere hours.

"This recognition from Google validates our approach to solving one of the most pressing issues in cybersecurity today," said Prof. Liu, who is also a co-founder of AgentLayer, a company specializing in building a whole suite of AI Agent infrastructure. "Our solution not only enhances security but also offers significant cost savings to our enterprise clients. We are already seeing strong interest from several POC customers, and the market response has been overwhelmingly positive."

According to Scantist, its AI-driven patch management system can save up to 400,000 man-days for large enterprises, a figure that has caught the attention of industry observers and potential clients alike.

"Scantist's innovative use of Generative AI to automate and accelerate the patch backporting process is a game-changer in the cybersecurity landscape," said Charles, COO and Co-Founder of Scantist. "We have seen tremendous interest from the market, and the early feedback from POC customers is very promising. This solution has the potential to set a new standard for cybersecurity practices across the tech industry."

The company's success comes amid growing concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities in an increasingly digital world. With cyber attacks becoming more sophisticated and frequent, the ability to rapidly deploy security patches across complex IT infrastructures has become a critical need for businesses of all sizes.

The Google AI Trailblazer program, supported by Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), has provided Scantist with valuable resources and mentorship. This support has been instrumental in refining the company's technology and business strategy.

Looking ahead, Scantist plans to explore synergies between its cybersecurity solutions and AgentLayer's AI Agent development and management toolkits. This collaboration could lead to even more advanced security measures, further solidifying Scantist's position at the forefront of AI-driven cybersecurity innovation.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, investors and industry analysts will be watching closely to see how Scantist's technology performs in real-world applications. If successful, the company's approach could set a new standard for cybersecurity practices across the tech industry.

