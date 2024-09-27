Inventhelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device To Support Head (SCO-259)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a certified nursing assistant, and I thought there could be a device to help support the head for patients with various disabilities," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the NOR- LIFT. My design would help keep the head straight in a simple and strain-free manner."

The invention provides an effective way to support the head so it is straight. In doing so, it eliminates the strain and pain associated with attempting to elevate the head without assistance. As a result, it increases comfort, safety and support. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with various disabilities that affect the head. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SCO-259, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

