Food Grade Gases Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The food grade gases market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.92 billion in 2023 to $8.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental concerns and sustainability, globalization of food trade, demand for ready-to-eat foods, modified atmosphere packaging (map) adoption.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Food Grade Gases Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The food grade gases market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for packaged foods, growth in convenience food segment, focus on food safety and quality, expansion in beverage industry, globalization and international trade.

Growth Driver Of The Food Grade Gases Market

The increasing consumer demand for frozen and chilled food products is expected to propel the food grade gases market going forward. Frozen and chilled food products refer to food products preserved by rapid freezing and stored in the freezer until used. Food grade gases are used in the packaging of frozen and chilled foods to prevent them from spoiling and ensure they stay fresh for the customers, thus an increase in demand for frozen and chilled foods will help to propel market growth.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Food Grade Gases Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Linde Group & Praxair Inc., Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide SA, The Messer Group GmbH, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Coregas Pty Ltd., PT Aneka Gas Industri TBK, Massy Group Inc., Air Water Inc., Sol Group S.p.A., Gulf Cryo Holding W.L.L., National Gases Limited, Gruppo SIAD S.p.A., Les Gaz Industriels Ltd., Aditya Air Products Pvt. Ltd., Sidewinder Dry Ice & Gas LLC, Axcel Gases, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Ltd., Yingde Gas Group Ltd., Siddhi Vinayak Industrial Gases Pvt. Ltd., American Welding & Gas Inc., Airgas USA LLC, Cryogenic Gases LLC, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Nippon Gases Europe S.A., The Southern Gas Limited, Yara International ASA.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Food Grade Gases Market Size?

Major companies operating in the food grade gases market are focusing on developing strategic partnerships. A strategic partnership is a commercial collaboration between two or more businesses that is usually established by one or more business contracts.

How Is The Global Food Grade Gases Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Carbon Di Oxide, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Sulfur Dioxide, Other Types

2) By Application: Freezing and Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Dairy and Frozen, Fish and Sea Food, Meat, Beverages, Fruit and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Food Grade Gases Market

North America was the largest region in the market share in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Food Grade Gases Market Definition

Food-grade gases refer to the gases that are involved in processing aids and/or additives in order to ensure that standards are followed. They contribute to the quality and freshness of food and beverages. They are used in packaging that enhance the shelf life of convenience foods.

Food Grade Gases Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global food grade gases market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Food Grade Gases Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food grade gases market size, food grade gases market drivers and trends and food grade gases market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

