Brahmos Aerospace Announces Reservation For Agniveers 50% In Security & Administrative Roles, 15% In Technical

(MENAFN- Live Mint) BrahMos Aerospace on Friday announced that it will reserve vacancies for Agniveers after completion of their tenure in the Indian Armed forces.

The vacancies in the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace, which manufactures a BrahMos supersonic missile , will be in the technical, administrative and security wings of the company.

Under the policy initiative, BrahMos has pledged to reserve at least 15 per cent vacancies in technical roles and general administration and 50 per cent in security and administrative at its work centres across India.

The PSU stated that Agniveers can become a valuable asset for the cutting-edge defence organisation working towards nation building.

BrahMos Aerospace said that the recruitment of Agniveers for at least 15 per cent of contractual vacancies will be filled through third-party contract staffing depending on their experience & qualification for technical roles.

In consonance with the Government of India's Agnipath Scheme, BrahMos Aerospace announces its new policy guidelines to provide reservation to the Agniveers who, after serving in the Indian armed forces for a tenure of four years, can become a valuable asset for our cutting-edge defence organisation working towards nation-building," the company said on 'X'.

The Agniveers, with their rigorous, time-bound training in military tactics, technical proficiency, discipline and quick adaptability, will be the backbone of India's growing defence and industrial sectors, it added.

"As India continues its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the contribution of #Agniveers in industries like ours will be pivotal in shaping the country's future," it said.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The Agnipath scheme provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.