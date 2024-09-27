Death Wish Coffee Co. Celebrates National Coffee Day With The Launch Of Its First-Ever Light Roast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Premium USDA Organic and Fair Trade CertifiedTM Blend Delivers a Bright, Smooth, and Bold Taste Unlike Any Other

Death Wish Coffee Co. , the number one Organic and number one Fair Trade coffee brand in the United States*, has brightened up its portfolio with the launch of its first-ever Light Roast blend – a perfect balance of sweet, bright, and bold.

Death Wish Coffee Co.'s Light Roast Blend

The three-bean blend was intentionally crafted to highlight the sweet fruit notes of Colombian coffee, the bright acidity of Peruvian coffee, and the depth and body that premium Robusta has to offer. Slow-roasted to perfection, this complex brew will suit coffee enthusiasts who are seeking a lighter roast to invigorate their senses and keep them going all day long without compromising on quality or flavor. The Fair Trade CertifiedTM, USDA Organic, and Kosher roast can be enjoyed hot or iced and sipped during any time of day for a sustainably sourced pick-me-up that consumers can feel good about.

This addition is an expansion of Death Wish Coffee Co.'s core lineup of premium Medium, Dark, and Espresso roasts, which comes in response to the shifting flavor preferences of younger consumers.

"This exciting addition completes our core portfolio of Medium, Dark, Espresso, and now Light roasts -providing a range of high-quality, Fair Trade CertifiedTM,

and USDA Organic

roast shades for the discerning coffee consumer," said Tom Ennis, President and CEO of Death Wish Coffee Co. "We are excited to offer a light, bright, and bold coffee for the new generation of coffee consumers that don't want their parents' coffee brand."

Light Roast is available in 16 oz. ground bags, with whole bean and single-serve pods to follow. Light Roast can be purchased on



and

Amazon , with plans to hit Target shelves in early 2025.

Outside of its core line, Death Wish Coffee Co. also sells flavored options that are Fair Trade CertifiedTM and made with no artificial flavors. Each product follows rigorous standards that protect the environment and livelihoods of coffee farmers. For more information about Death Wish Coffee Co., please visit

, and follow the brand on Instagram

@deathwishcoffee .

About Death Wish Coffee Co.

Good things start small. Mike Brown brought his bold idea to life in 2012-seeking a stronger coffee for his local community. He searched far and wide for the world's best beans, perfected a unique roasting technique, and Death Wish Coffee Company was born. What started as a few employees packing orders in the basement of a quaint coffee shop is now the #1 Fair Trade and #1 Organic Coffee Brand* in the United States and can be found in more than 25,000 stores nationwide, on Amazon and deathwishcoffee. Death Wish Coffee Company blends, including its Dark Roast, Medium Roast, Espresso Roast, Valhalla Java, and now Light Roast, are always Fair Trade + USDA Certified Organic. For more information, visit .

*Source: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO, Shelf Stable Coffee and Grounds, Dollar Sales, L52W, W/E 5/19/24

