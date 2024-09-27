Haltia.AI Responds To Growing Demand For Transparency In AI With ASIMOV Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Talal Thabet, CEO & co-founder, HaltiaDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to increasing global demand for transparency and accountability in AI, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare, finance, and government, Haltia's ASIMOV platform is helping organizations address regulatory requirements and build trust in AI-driven decisions. ASIMOV's neuro-symbolic AI framework enables stakeholders to understand and verify the rationale behind AI outcomes, making it an essential tool for high-stakes environments.The need for Explainable AI (XAI) has become urgent as industries worldwide face heightened scrutiny and regulatory pressure. Recent cases of AI failures and biases have underscored the risks associated with opaque models, driving the push for more transparent and understandable AI systems. The global Explainable AI market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2023 to USD 16.2 billion by 2028, reflecting the increasing emphasis on transparency in AI applications.Transforming Key IndustriesIn healthcare, ASIMOV is revolutionizing patient care by providing clinicians with clearer insights derived from complex medical data. This allows for more informed decision-making and improved patient outcomes. In finance, where compliance and risk management are critical, ASIMOV's explainable AI capabilities help institutions ensure that decisions on loans, investments, and credit risk are transparent and justifiable. Government agencies are also leveraging ASIMOV to support data-driven policy-making while maintaining public trust.“Explainable AI is the cornerstone of trust in critical sectors,” explains Talal Thabet, CEO of Haltia.“With ASIMOV, organizations can ensure transparency in their AI systems, allowing for more informed and trusted decision-making processes.”A Unique Approach to AI TransparencyASIMOV's neuro-symbolic approach allows the platform to map complex, deep learning-derived insights into understandable symbols and logic. This means every decision can be traced back to its source data and reasoning steps, providing unprecedented transparency in AI operations."ASIMOV's enterprise data platform is designed to support transformative technology by integrating data-driven insights into next-generation analytics," Thabet elaborates. "This empowers organizations to make mission-critical decisions while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and security."Market Opportunity and Growth PotentialThe adoption of Explainable AI is expected to accelerate as regulatory frameworks tighten and the call for transparency grows louder. Leading companies like Microsoft, IBM, and Google are already offering explainable AI solutions to meet these demands. ASIMOV, with its unique approach, is well-positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market."We're seeing a surge in demand for explainable AI solutions, particularly in highly regulated industries," observes Thabet. "ASIMOV's unique approach to AI transparency positions us to capture a substantial portion of this rapidly expanding market. Our early traction with government agencies and Fortune 500 companies underscores the value proposition of our technology."Long-Term Impact on Trust in AI SystemsAs the adoption of XAI becomes standard practice, especially in highly regulated industries, ASIMOV by Haltia is poised to be a leading solution offering scalable and secure AI systems that align with the growing need for explainability. By prioritizing transparency and accountability, ASIMOV empowers organizations not only to meet regulatory demands but also to enhance operational efficiency through trustworthy AI-powered operations."Our vision extends beyond merely providing powerful tools; it's about reshaping how enterprises perceive and integrate AI into their core strategies," concludes Thabet. "With ASIMOV, we're not just building technology; we're building trust-ensuring that every decision made is transparent and accountable."For more information on how ASIMOV is supporting transparency in AI, visit .About Haltia:Founded in 2023, Haltia provides ethical and secure AI solutions tailored for enterprise and government sectors. Its flagship platform, ASIMOV, is built on the principles of Explainable, Actionable, and Trustworthy AI, ensuring transparent and reliable AI operations across diverse applications.

