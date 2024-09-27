Free Garba Entry Debate Between Cong & BJP Heats Up In Vadodara As Navratri Approaches

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Sep 27 (IANS) A debate about free entry to Garba events during the upcoming Navratri festival has surfaced in Vadodara.

The City President Rutvij Joshi has suggested allowing free access to garba while the Vadodara BJP President Vijay Shah has voiced his objections citing and cultural reasons.

The Garba event will take place from 3rd to 11th October.

Navratri approaches, Joshi's called for free Garba entry was aimed at helping citizens affected by the floods, as many families are still struggling to restore their daily lives. However, Vijay Shah, representing the BJP, released a statement firmly opposing the move.

Shah highlighted Vadodara's status as Gujarat's cultural capital, noting that the city's Garba events hold a unique and prestigious reputation. He pointed out that in earlier times, when Garba participation was lower, the events were conducted at minimal cost, allowing free entry. Over time, as Garba became more popular, costs rose, leading to the introduction of entry passes - initially for men and eventually for women.

Shah emphasised that Vadodara's Garba is incomparable to those held in other cities. He noted that the events are often organised through charitable trusts, with a substantial portion of the funds raised from entry passes going toward social initiatives in the city. He also cited the city's growing international reputation, with the recent visit of ambassadors from over 62 countries and their families to experience the festival.

While Shah acknowledged the need for event organisers to assist those facing financial difficulties, he clearly did not support the idea of making Garba entry free of charge.“Free entry is not the solution, and I believe Garba organisers should help individuals in need,” he said.

In 2023, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially recognized Gujarat's iconic Garba dance by adding it to the prestigious Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity.

The announcement was made during the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee held in Botswana.

Garba is now India's 15th cultural heritage element to be included in UNESCO's esteemed list. The last Indian addition was Kolkata's Durga Puja, which gained recognition in 2021.