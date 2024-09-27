MUDA Case: Activist Approaches K'taka HC Demanding CBI Probe Against CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the petitioners in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case against Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah, on Friday submitted a petition in the High Court demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the senior leader.

The petition is likely to be taken up by the court on Monday (September 30).

Krishna mentioned in his petition that he does not think Lokayukta can ensure a transparent probe and hence the probe into the MUDA land scam matter should be conducted by the CBI.

Snehamayi Krishna has stated that the Lokayukta institution comes under the state government, officers are designated by the government. Therefore, he was not confident of a transparent and unbiased investigation into the case.

On being asked to deposit his mobile phone on Friday before meeting the Mysuru Lokayukta SP, Snehamayi Krishna said he is entitled to carry the cellphone inside the Lokayukta office.

"What is the apprehension about it? If the officer is scared about the mobile phone, how can he question Chief Minister in the case?" Krishna wondered.

Earlier, Krishna had said: "Once the FIR is filed, I will approach the High Court seeking a CBI probe. After getting the orders for the Lokayukta investigation on Wednesday, I came to the Lokayukta SP office in Mysuru to hand over the judgement. However, there was no response."

He said after waiting from morning till 3 p.m., he submitted a complaint to Devraja Police station that Lokayukta SP Udesh was missing.

"The Lokayukta officers did not have the courtesy to look into the matter and get information from me regarding the case," he charged.

"CM Siddaramaiah has developed a love for money and property. Let him resign and face an investigation. No one is trying to cast an aspersion on him anymore, he is causing damage to himself," Krishna said.

On Wednesday, a special court in Karnataka directed Lokayukta to conduct an investigation against CM Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

The Lokayukta has lodged an FIR against CM Siddaramaiah and others on Friday.

The court had asked the Lokayukta to submit a report in three months.