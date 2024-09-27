Mukhtar Babayev Highlights Key Developments At UN General Assembly Meeting
Date
9/27/2024 6:12:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev reported on the
progress of Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the meeting of the Third
International Advisory Committee of COP29, organised within the
framework of the UN General Assembly in New York,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by COP29
on its official X.
"Among the main events are the appointment of Australia's Energy
Minister Chris Bowen as the ministerial representative for the new
Collective Quantitative Goal on climate finance, the launch of the
Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform, and the involvement of
Zulfiya Suleymanova, the special representative of the President of
Kazakhstan for international environmental cooperation.
Additionally, Italy's climate change efforts include the
appointment of Special Envoy Francesco Corvaro as high-level
co-chair on transparency, along with the publication of a full list
of initiatives and declarations that make up the Action Agenda of
the COP29 presidency," the post stated.
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108722358
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.