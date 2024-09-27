Mukhtar Babayev Highlights Key Developments At UN General Assembly Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev reported on the progress of Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the meeting of the Third International Advisory Committee of COP29, organised within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by COP29 on its official X.

"Among the main events are the appointment of Australia's Energy Minister Chris Bowen as the ministerial representative for the new Collective Quantitative Goal on climate finance, the launch of the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform, and the involvement of Zulfiya Suleymanova, the special representative of the President of Kazakhstan for international environmental cooperation. Additionally, Italy's climate change efforts include the appointment of Special Envoy Francesco Corvaro as high-level co-chair on transparency, along with the publication of a full list of initiatives and declarations that make up the Action Agenda of the COP29 presidency," the post stated.