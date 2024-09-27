Detaşe Violinist Ensemble Thrills Music Enthusiasts

As part of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music
Festival, Detaşe Violinist Ensemble has given a concert at Chamber
and Organ music Hall, Azernews reports.
The concert featured the People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva,
accompanied by concertmaster Sabina Muradova, who delighted the
audience with a range of musical pieces.
The program included selections such as two dances from U.
Hajibayli's opera "Koroglu," "Laylay" and "Raqs," alongside
"Bakhvari" by A. Dadashov, "Dedication" by F. Badalbeyli, and
"Shusha" by A. Ibrahimov-Bramo. Additionally, works performed
featured I. Yohov's "Vivaldisayagi," I.S. Bach's "Ave Maria," I.
Brahms' "Hungarian Dance," N. Hess' "Play," K. Bom's "Constant
Motion," N. Rubinstein's "Jahra," T. Guliyev's "Love Waltz," and D.
Shostakovich's "Waltz."
The 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival is taking
place on September 18-28, in celebration of National Music Day.
The event is jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.
The music festival features renowned performers and ensembles
from Azerbaijan, the USA, Russia, Germany, Spain, Austria, Korea,
Turkiye, Brazil, India, and other countries.
The guests of the festival have a chance to enjoy vibrant
performances, grand concerts, exhibitions, scientific conferences,
and master classes in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala,
Nakhchivan, and Shamkir.
