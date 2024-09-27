Detaşe Violinist Ensemble Thrills Music Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

As part of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Detaşe Violinist Ensemble has given a concert at Chamber and Organ Hall, Azernews reports.

The concert featured the People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva, accompanied by concertmaster Sabina Muradova, who delighted the audience with a range of musical pieces.

The program included selections such as two dances from U. Hajibayli's opera "Koroglu," "Laylay" and "Raqs," alongside "Bakhvari" by A. Dadashov, "Dedication" by F. Badalbeyli, and "Shusha" by A. Ibrahimov-Bramo. Additionally, works performed featured I. Yohov's "Vivaldisayagi," I.S. Bach's "Ave Maria," I. Brahms' "Hungarian Dance," N. Hess' "Play," K. Bom's "Constant Motion," N. Rubinstein's "Jahra," T. Guliyev's "Love Waltz," and D. Shostakovich's "Waltz."

The 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival is taking place on September 18-28, in celebration of National Music Day.

The event is jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The music festival features renowned performers and ensembles from Azerbaijan, the USA, Russia, Germany, Spain, Austria, Korea, Turkiye, Brazil, India, and other countries.

The guests of the festival have a chance to enjoy vibrant performances, grand concerts, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and master classes in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala, Nakhchivan, and Shamkir.

