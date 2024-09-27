Mobile Gambling Market Assessment And Investment Opportunities, 2030 - Betting Market Will Reach $103.5 Billion, Poker Market To Experience 10.5% CAGR

Report Features:



The growth in the mobile gambling market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations that enhance user experience, the increasing availability of cost-effective mobile internet, and broader regulatory acceptance of online gambling. As smartphones become more advanced and pervasive, the ease and appeal of gambling from these devices continue to rise. Operators are also capitalizing on data analytics to offer personalized gaming experiences, thereby increasing user engagement and loyalty.

Additionally, the expansion of 5G technology is expected to further boost the market by enabling faster and more reliable internet connections, reducing latency issues during live betting and gaming sessions. These factors, combined with an increasing cultural acceptance of gambling and strategic marketing efforts by operators, ensure sustained growth in the mobile gambling sector.

What Is Driving the Popularity of Mobile Gambling?

How Are Regulatory Changes Shaping the Mobile Gambling Landscape? What Technological Innovations Are Propelling the Mobile Gambling Industry?

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Betting segment, which is expected to reach US$103.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.5%. The Poker segment is also set to grow at 10.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $22.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.1% CAGR to reach $40.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured):



888 Holdings PLC

Betfair Group PLC

Betsson AB

Digital Entertainment

Kindred Group PLC

Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming Ltd

Net Entertainment

Paddy Power Betfair PLC William Hill PLC

