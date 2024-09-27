Adah Sharma: I Won't Take A Shortcut Or Do Something That Is Morally Incorrect

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Adah Sharma is ready for the release of her new web series, "Reeta Sanyal," where she portrays a dedicated lawyer and sharp detective tackling crime. Utilising her quick wits and instincts, she navigates complex cases with finesse. With her chameleon-like ability to adapt to any situation, she skillfully maneuvers through perilous challenges.

Talking about the same, Adah, known for her work in 'The Kerala Story', and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' said: "Like Reeta, I think Adah is also righteous so I identified with that. I won't take a shortcut or do something that I think is morally incorrect even if I know I would get what I want."

"Reeta also loves her country just like me. Reeta gets into a lot of trouble for speaking up and standing with the truth and she knows there is another way but she still chooses to stand with the truth. I have faced situations in real life where I've been through exactly the same emotion so I identified with her. Reeta is also a human lie detector, she can tell when people are lying just like me," added the 32-year-old actress.

Produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under the banner of Keylight Productions and directed by Abhirup Ghosh, the series is based on the character created by the acclaimed writer Amit Khan. The series also includes a stellar star cast -- Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee, and Manik Papneja in key roles.

'Reeta Sanyal' will stream from October 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the black comedy 'Sunflower' season 2 directed by Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta. The show stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover in the lead role as Sonu.

She next has 'The Game Of Girgit' in the pipeline.