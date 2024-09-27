Angelman Syndrome (AS) Market Assessment 2024: US And EU5 Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, And Value & Access

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angelman Syndrome Assessment: Epidemiology, Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Disease overview: Review the disease pathophysiology and potential druggable targets

Epidemiology: Understand prevalence, diagnosed and drug-treated prevalence of the population and key market segments

Current treatment: Understand the treatment decision tree and strengths and weaknesses of current on-label and off-label treatment

Unmet needs: Identify opportunities to address treatment or disease management gaps

Pipeline analysis: Compare current and emerging therapy clinical development strategy; their performance on efficacy, safety, and delivery metrics; and their potential to address unmet needs Value and access: Review the evidence needed to assess and communicate value to key stakeholders (e.g., providers, payers, regulators) and learn what competitors have done or are doing

1. DISEASE OVERVIEW



A rare, neurogenetic disorder characterized by developmental delays, seizures, and a happy and excitable demeanor

AS molecular subtypes

The role of UBE3A in the disease mechanism of AS The role of UBE3A in the hypothesized pathogenesis of AS

2. EPIDEMIOLOGY & PATIENT POPULATIONS



Disease definition

G6 diagnosed prevalent cases of Angelman Syndrome by region

Diagnosed incident and prevalent populations of AS in the U.S. and EU5

AS epidemiology and subtypes Proportion of AS patients with each molecular subtype

3. DIAGNOSIS & CURRENT TREATMENT



Diagnosis overview

Diagnostic pathway for AS patients

AS requires lifelong medication courses and therapy

Treatment goals for AS - physician versus caregiver priorities

Proportion of AS patients with difficult-to-treat seizures

AS treatment involves a multidisciplinary care team collaborating with caregivers

AS care team roles and responsibilities

AS key characteristics throughout life course

Physician insights on current AS treatment approaches

Key treatment dynamics that will shape disease management and novel therapy use in AS

Must-know AS market dynamics

Large opportunity for a therapy that will address neurodevelopmental outcomes Important dynamics of AS market evolution

4. UNMET NEED



Overview

Top unmet needs in AS Physician perspectives on unmet needs in AS

5. PIPELINE ANALYSIS



Overview

Comparison of ongoing AS disease-modifying therapy clinical trials

Comparison of ongoing AS non-disease-modifying therapy clinical trials

Preclinical AS gene therapy and delivery platforms

Novel "HItap" AAV delivery platform

Preclinical GTP-220 summary

Preclinical AS gene therapy pipeline

Preclinical research on AS gene therapies

Physician insights on gene therapy options

Failed AS trials and important drivers of future AS product differentiation

Ovid Therapeutics OV101 Phase 3 efficacy data

Important drivers of future AS product differentiation Attributes that will drive uptake for emerging AS therapies

6. VALUE & ACCESS



Comparison of gene therapy pricing

Comparison of ASO therapy pricings

Key reimbursement and access considerations for emerging gene therapies in AS

Key insights from the gene therapy market

Innovative payer coverage gene therapy insights

Financial hurdles in AS diagnosis and treatment

Mean annual financial impact on caregivers for AS Mean annual healthcare costs per patient with development epileptic encephalopathies

7. METHODOLOGY

